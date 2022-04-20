Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.

Shares of NGT opened at C$104.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.25 and a 12 month high of C$108.98. The company has a market cap of C$82.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.83%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

