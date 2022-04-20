Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CarGurus, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarGurus in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,827 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

