Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of S opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 16,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $593,764.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,684,989 shares of company stock worth $60,291,229.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

