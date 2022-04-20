Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

NYSE HAL opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

