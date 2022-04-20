Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

