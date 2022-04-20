Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 20th (ACC, AGYS, ATRS, BBBY, CMPI, DUAVF, EGLE, FBBPF, GOGL, HAL)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 20th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $65.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry in a year, courtesy of a dismal earnings surprise trend that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported the fourth straight quarter of an earnings miss in the fiscal fourth quarter. Sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines were hurt by the adverse impacts of the global supply chain, the omicron variant, and geopolitical turbulence that dampened consumer confidence. The lack of available inventory is likley to persist in early fiscal 2022. Weak margins and high debt levels remain concerning. However, management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization and remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a sell rating. They currently have C$2.00 target price on the stock.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Although the company has undertaken substantial measures to overcome the same, extra transportation and storage expenses are headwinds. Moreover, the company’s high debt levels raise concerns. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has €37.00 ($39.78) target price on the stock.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mednax’s American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. The move helped it mitigate cash losses induced by the pandemic. The company also divested its Radiology Solutions medical group to focus more on its core business. Revenues have been benefiting from inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. It continues to expand its telemedicine services, which will bring in more profits. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, Mednax expects its adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be at least $270 million, indicating an increase from the 2021 level of $265.5 million. However, the company's high debt level bothers. Lower ROE is another concern. Its stretched valuation is an added woe for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $94.28 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $605.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $293.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $562.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $350.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $280.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $355.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $460.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $300.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $605.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $235.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $550.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $300.00 target price on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$119.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$107.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Nucor for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. It is boosting capacity through a number of growth projects. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. It is also seeing strong demand in the heavy equipment market. The company also remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices due to tight supply and higher end-market demand should also drive its margins. However, the company faces challenges from higher input costs due to supply constraints and margin headwinds in the steel mill unit. Its high debt level is another concern. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiriusXM’s top line continue to benefit from advertising revenues, driven by strong demand for advertising solutions. The company also witnessed a year-over-year rise in self-pay subscribers. Expanded podcast efforts fit well with the existing advertising-led focus on Pandora and AdsWizz, which are expected to improve monetization for the broader podcast platform. The availability of its content on Amazon Echo, Alexa and Google assistant is expected to expand its subscriber base. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, higher programming and content costs and royalty expenses hurt profitability. Moreover, significant competition in the music-streaming market from the likes of Spotify and Apple is an overhang. The company has a leveraged balance sheet that doesn’t bode well for investors.”

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have 4,600.00 target price on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $259.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing as well as demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth. However, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support and Coatings segments. Supply chain disruptions have also put pressure on its shipments. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

