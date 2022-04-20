Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 20th (AAMC, AAU, ADMP, ADXS, ALKS, ALRM, AMH, ANRGF, BCLI, BDSX)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 20th:
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Investec initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF). Investec issued a buy rating on the stock.
Investec began coverage on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF). Investec issued a hold rating on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.
