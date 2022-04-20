Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 20th (1COV, AAL, ABDN, ABM, ABX, AEE, AEM, AEP, AES, AGI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 20th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €62.00 ($66.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

abrdn (LON:ABDN)

had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 185 ($2.41). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$38.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$99.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $135.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €780.00 ($838.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $139.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $188.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$72.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 531 ($6.91) to GBX 541 ($7.04). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $112.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $193.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €58.50 ($62.90) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$8.50.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $154.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $18.00 to $17.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Stephens from $265.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $34.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27).

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $43.00 to $48.00.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €177.00 ($190.32) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$10.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $430.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $143.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $121.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51).

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28).

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.25 to C$45.25.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $380.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($38.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €47.00 ($50.54) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $149.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $116.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$210.00 to C$225.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €46.00 ($49.46) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98).

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.50 ($4.84). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.30.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €59.00 ($63.44) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($92.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24).

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $59.00 to $58.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $117.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $162.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $166.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98).

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $210.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $195.00 to $196.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $62.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $515.00 to $539.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $515.00 to $539.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $486.00 to $496.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Argus from $415.00 to $500.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 781 ($10.16) to GBX 731 ($9.51). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.25 to C$13.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $120.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $120.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $105.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $5.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $127.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $20.00.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $510.00 to $500.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $28.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was given a $105.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $555.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $590.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $300.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $260.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $342.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $600.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $420.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $590.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $409.00 to $300.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $405.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $465.00 to $300.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $350.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $164.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $67.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $365.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.50.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$47.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $52.00 to $45.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $175.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $100.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $105.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €97.00 ($104.30) to €76.00 ($81.72).

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87).

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04).

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €130.00 ($139.78) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $640.00 to $645.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $640.00 to $645.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.50 ($18.82).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $350.00 to $275.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $660.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.40 ($4.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($145.16) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $430.00 to $400.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $408.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $62.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €25.00 ($26.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.45) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €74.00 ($79.57) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $160.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.15. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $159.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.50 ($14.52) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €10.30 ($11.08) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $92.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $110.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $184.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $2.65 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22).

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $60.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.25 to C$22.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €308.00 ($331.18) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €224.00 ($240.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($333.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($252.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €80.00 ($86.02) to €60.00 ($64.52).

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $13.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.16) to €35.00 ($37.63).

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.75 to C$19.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$75.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $79.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $72.00 to $53.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

