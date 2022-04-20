Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 20th (1COV, AAL, ABDN, ABM, ABX, AEE, AEM, AEP, AES, AGI)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 20th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €62.00 ($66.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 185 ($2.41). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$38.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$99.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $135.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €780.00 ($838.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $139.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $188.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$72.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 531 ($6.91) to GBX 541 ($7.04). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $112.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $193.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €58.50 ($62.90) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$8.50.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $154.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $18.00 to $17.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Stephens from $265.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $34.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27).

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $43.00 to $48.00.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €177.00 ($190.32) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$10.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $430.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $143.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $121.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51).

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28).

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.25 to C$45.25.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $380.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($38.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €47.00 ($50.54) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $149.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $116.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$210.00 to C$225.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €46.00 ($49.46) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $20.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98).

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.50 ($4.84). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.30.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €59.00 ($63.44) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($92.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24).

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $59.00 to $58.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $117.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $162.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $166.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98).

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $210.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $195.00 to $196.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $62.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $515.00 to $539.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $515.00 to $539.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $486.00 to $496.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Argus from $415.00 to $500.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 781 ($10.16) to GBX 731 ($9.51). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.25 to C$13.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $120.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $120.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $105.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $5.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $127.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $20.00.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $510.00 to $500.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $28.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was given a $105.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $555.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $590.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $300.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $260.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $342.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $600.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $420.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $409.00 to $300.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $405.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $465.00 to $300.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $350.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $164.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $67.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $365.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.50.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$47.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $52.00 to $45.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $175.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $100.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $105.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €97.00 ($104.30) to €76.00 ($81.72).

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87).

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04).

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €130.00 ($139.78) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $640.00 to $645.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $640.00 to $645.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.50 ($18.82).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $350.00 to $275.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $660.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.40 ($4.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($145.16) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $430.00 to $400.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $408.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $62.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €25.00 ($26.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.45) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €74.00 ($79.57) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $160.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.15. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $159.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.50 ($14.52) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €10.30 ($11.08) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $92.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $110.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $184.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $2.65 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22).

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $60.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.25 to C$22.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €308.00 ($331.18) target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €224.00 ($240.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($333.33) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($252.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €80.00 ($86.02) to €60.00 ($64.52).

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $13.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $90.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.16) to €35.00 ($37.63).

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.75 to C$19.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$75.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $79.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $72.00 to $53.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

