Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 20th (AAUKF, ACVA, AEZS, AFN, AMZN, ANFGF, AZN, BATS, BNZL, BONH)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 20th:

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $4,100.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £115 ($149.62) price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 97 ($1.26) target price on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $198.00.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,175.00 price target on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,175 ($15.29) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on the stock.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 340 ($4.42) price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 755 ($9.82) target price on the stock.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,380 ($17.95) price target on the stock.

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($7.03) price target on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 335 ($4.36) price target on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $375.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $415.00.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.63) price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,840 ($23.94) price target on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 745 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

