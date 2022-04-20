Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 20th (AAUKF, ACVA, AEZS, AFN, AMZN, ANFGF, AZN, BATS, BNZL, BONH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 20th:
Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $4,100.00 target price on the stock.
Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £115 ($149.62) price target on the stock.
British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.
Centamin (LON:CEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 97 ($1.26) target price on the stock.
Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $198.00.
Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on the stock.
Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,175.00 price target on the stock.
Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,175 ($15.29) target price on the stock.
GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock.
Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on the stock.
Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.
Network International (LON:NETW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 340 ($4.42) price target on the stock.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on the stock.
OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 755 ($9.82) target price on the stock.
Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,380 ($17.95) price target on the stock.
PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($7.03) price target on the stock.
Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.
QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 335 ($4.36) price target on the stock.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $375.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $415.00.
Schroders (LON:SDR) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.63) price target on the stock.
Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,840 ($23.94) price target on the stock.
Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on the stock.
TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.
Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on the stock.
Wise (LON:WISE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 745 ($9.69) price target on the stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.
