Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

