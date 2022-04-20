Eric Levenhagen Sells 22,590 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $622,354.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $883,762.88.

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,268. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 723,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after buying an additional 619,119 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.