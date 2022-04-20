ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

