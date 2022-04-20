Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.96. 661,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $54.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 388.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

