Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPRT opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,567,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

