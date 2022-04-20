EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

EDRY traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 90,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,071. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EuroDry has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $38.24.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 48.34%. Equities analysts predict that EuroDry will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EuroDry by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EuroDry in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of EuroDry by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

