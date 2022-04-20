Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

