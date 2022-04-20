Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESEA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euroseas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Euroseas stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,935. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $192.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.