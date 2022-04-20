Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

EUTLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.05) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.53.

EUTLF opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.