Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $9.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RE opened at $291.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.56. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

