EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of EVER opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $459.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,082,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,582 and sold 12,734 shares valued at $201,279. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

