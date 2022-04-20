Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ES traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,600. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

