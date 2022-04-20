Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.55 ($35.00).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €24.62 ($26.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.98 and a 200-day moving average of €27.38. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.