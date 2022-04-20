Exco Technologies (XTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.10 million.
TSE XTC opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$8.88 and a 1 year high of C$11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.58.
Several analysts have weighed in on XTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
