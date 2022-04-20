Exco Technologies (XTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.10 million.

TSE XTC opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$8.88 and a 1 year high of C$11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

