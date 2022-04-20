Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at KeyCorp

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

