Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 242,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 40,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

