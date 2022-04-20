ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $149.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.00. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

