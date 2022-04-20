eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $143,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,925,630.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,312. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

