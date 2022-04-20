Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $198.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of -84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

