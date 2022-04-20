Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Get Expro Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Expro Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 23.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.