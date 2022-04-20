Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.13.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.