Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.13.
EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
EXR stock opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.
In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
