Extreme Networks (EXTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 guidance at $0.16-0.21 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.