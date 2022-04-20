Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE FN opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.93.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
