Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

