Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

