Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,924,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

