FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. FARO Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.080-$0.120 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.08)-$0.12 EPS.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $831.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after buying an additional 68,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

