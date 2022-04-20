FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. FARO Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.080-$0.120 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.08)-$0.12 EPS.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $831.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35.
FARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
