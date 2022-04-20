Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Fastly stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Fastly has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,345 shares of company stock valued at $899,605. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 482,006 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

