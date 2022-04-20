Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.30.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. Fastly has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,345 shares of company stock valued at $899,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

