FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,590. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
FAT Brands Company Profile
