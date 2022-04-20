Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

GSM opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $569.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

