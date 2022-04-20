FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on FBBPF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FIBRA Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of FBBPF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.80.
FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIBRA Prologis (FBBPF)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.