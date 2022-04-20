FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FBBPF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FIBRA Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of FBBPF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

