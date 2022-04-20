Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 154.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.