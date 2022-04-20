Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.