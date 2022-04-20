Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

FITB stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after purchasing an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

