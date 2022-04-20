Financial Analysis: OriginClear (OCLN) and The Competition

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OriginClear to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.14 million -$2.12 million -0.12 OriginClear Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 7.06

OriginClear’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -51.13% N/A -80.26% OriginClear Competitors -435.63% -59.61% -0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear’s peers have a beta of -129.53, suggesting that their average share price is 13,053% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OriginClear and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear Competitors 273 1017 1296 40 2.42

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 20.54%. Given OriginClear’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OriginClear has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

OriginClear peers beat OriginClear on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About OriginClear (Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

