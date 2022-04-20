Financial Comparison: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Enovix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 525.59 $18.09 million N/A N/A Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solid Power and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.58%. Enovix has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.70%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Solid Power.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32% Enovix N/A -97.64% -47.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Power beats Enovix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

