Financial Contrast: HH&L Acquisition (HHLA) vs. The Competition

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) is one of 681 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HH&L Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|$1.32 million
|-17.25
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|$1.23 billion
|$71.90 million
|-16.81
Profitability
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|1.45%
|0.32%
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|49.62%
|-28.80%
|2.69%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HH&L Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HH&L Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|172
|677
|953
|20
|2.45
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.72%. Given HH&L Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HH&L Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
53.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
HH&L Acquisition peers beat HH&L Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
HH&L Acquisition Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
