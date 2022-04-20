Financial Contrast: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunworks and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 251.56%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and Lightscape Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.56 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -1.98 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Summary

Sunworks beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

