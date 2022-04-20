First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

First Advantage stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in First Advantage by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Advantage by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after buying an additional 1,264,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,422,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after buying an additional 408,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,375 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

