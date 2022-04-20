First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $971.20.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $21.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $656.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,839. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $616.41 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $711.02.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.