First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

